Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
1 poster
Tickets from 320 ₽
Going
7
Not going
3
Kinoafisha
Films
First
First
Drama
Romantic
Tickets from 320 ₽
Going
7
Not going
3
First
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
12 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026
Russia
НМГ Кинопрокат
Production
Amalgama Studio, Ilya Muromets, Khashtag Media
Also known as
Pervaya, Первая
Director
Anya Haricheva
Cast
Oleg Savostyuk
Aleksandra Florinskaya
Ekaterina Kruglova
Vitaliy Shcherbina
Evgeny Koryakovsky
Cast and Crew
Similar films for First
7.4
Podrostki. Pervaya lyubov
(2024)
5.0
14+ Prodolzhenie
(2023)
5.2
Vne zony dostupa
(2020)
5.5
Pitch
(2015)
6.9
14+ (First Love)
(2015)
4.6
Odnazhdy
(2014)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Baltika
20:15
from 620 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
19:00
from 720 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
12 February
from 320 ₽
13 February
from 280 ₽
14 February
from 490 ₽
15 February
from 440 ₽
16 February
from 440 ₽
17 February
from 350 ₽
18 February
from 440 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
First
Trailer
0
0
First
Teaser-trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«First» now playing
Thu
12
Fri
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Thu
19
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for First?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Baltika
Shodnenskaya
2D
20:15
from 620 ₽
Formula Kino TsDM
Lubyanka
2D
19:00
from 720 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
19:20
from 670 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree