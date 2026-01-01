Menu
1 poster
Aghosham
Aghosham
Aghosham
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
Suraj, a college lecturer, becomes closely involved with his students while navigating campus life. When an unexpected incident puts the institution at risk, he steps in to protect them, eventually revealing why he joined the college.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 43 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$1,783
Production
CN Global Movies, Light House Media
Also known as
Aghosham
Director
Amal K. Joby
Cast
Narain
Dhyan Sreenivasan
Aju Varghese
Vijayaraghavan
Johny Antony
Cast and Crew
Film rating
9.4
Rate
10
votes
9.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
