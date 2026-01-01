Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Aghosham
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Aghosham

Aghosham

Aghosham 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Suraj, a college lecturer, becomes closely involved with his students while navigating campus life. When an unexpected incident puts the institution at risk, he steps in to protect them, eventually revealing why he joined the college.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 43 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $1,783
Production CN Global Movies, Light House Media
Also known as
Aghosham
Director
Amal K. Joby
Cast
Narain
Dhyan Sreenivasan
Aju Varghese
Vijayaraghavan
Johny Antony
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.4
Rate 10 votes
9.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more