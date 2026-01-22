Menu
Qushaqtashy mama

Qushaqtashy mama

Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama - trailer
Qushaqtashy mama  trailer
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026 Kazakhstan 12+
Director
Nurgissa Almurat
Cast
Maksat Rahmet
Zarina Karmen
Nuray Zhetkergen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 7 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Qushaqtashy mama - trailer
Qushaqtashy mama Trailer
