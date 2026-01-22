Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
49
Not going
3
Kinoafisha
Films
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
49
Not going
3
Qushaqtashy mama
trailer
trailer
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026
Kazakhstan
12+
Director
Nurgissa Almurat
Cast
Maksat Rahmet
Zarina Karmen
Nuray Zhetkergen
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
7
votes
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Qushaqtashy mama
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree