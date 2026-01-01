The BIX rock bar in Vilnius was designed by Saulius Urbonavičius-Samas, the frontman of the cult rock band BIX, which was formed in Šiauliai in 1987. The film also used archival footage of BIX concerts from the 1990s to illustrate the time period. This new story captures the free and playful essence of BIX’s rebellious spirit, which once led Samas and the band to West Berlin, where they shared a stage with Nirvana. Samas, a painter and karate fan, was followed and 're-educated' by the KGB and helped spark the punk movement that protested against Soviet restrictions. Along with teacher Grikis and friends, they recorded forbidden songs away from the authorities.