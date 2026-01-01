Menu
Poster of Love, Eventually
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Love, Eventually

Love, Eventually

Kai nesitiki
Synopsis

Two middle-agers – a dreamy fisherman and an emotionally guarded architect — are lured into five dates by their scheming adult children, only to discover through a series of awkward situations that it’s never too late to fall in love.
Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2026
Production Baltas Production
Also known as
Kai nesitiki
Director
Vytautas Adomaitis
Cast
Valentinas Krulikovskis
Ineta Stasiulyte
Mantas Bendžius
Andrius Bialobzeskis
Andrius Bialobzeskis
Sarunas Zenkevicius
Cast and Crew

