1 poster
Love, Eventually
Kai nesitiki
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Romantic
Synopsis
Two middle-agers – a dreamy fisherman and an emotionally guarded architect — are lured into five dates by their scheming adult children, only to discover through a series of awkward situations that it’s never too late to fall in love.
Expand
Country
Lithuania
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2026
Production
Baltas Production
Also known as
Director
Vytautas Adomaitis
Cast
Valentinas Krulikovskis
Ineta Stasiulyte
Mantas Bendžius
Andrius Bialobzeskis
Sarunas Zenkevicius
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
