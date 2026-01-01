Manuela and Olmo meet in a future as they had promised fifteen years earlier as teenagers, when they lived their first love. Based on this romantic situation, La Reconquista is in fact a film on a quest for time; or about the awareness of time: of time lost and time recovered; about what we remember about ourselves and what we don't remember; about the words, gestures and feelings to which we remain faithful, because they define and compel us today, yesterday and tomorrow.
CountrySpain
Runtime1 hour 48 minutes
Production year2016
Worldwide Gross$34,595
ProductionLos Ilusos Films
Also known as
La reconquista, The Reconquest, A Reconquista, Powrót do miłości, Η επανασύνδεση, Преоткриване