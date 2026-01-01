Menu
Poster of The Reconquest
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Reconquest

The Reconquest

La reconquista 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Manuela and Olmo meet in a future as they had promised fifteen years earlier as teenagers, when they lived their first love. Based on this romantic situation, La Reconquista is in fact a film on a quest for time; or about the awareness of time: of time lost and time recovered; about what we remember about ourselves and what we don't remember; about the words, gestures and feelings to which we remain faithful, because they define and compel us today, yesterday and tomorrow.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2016
Worldwide Gross $34,595
Production Los Ilusos Films
Also known as
La reconquista, The Reconquest, A Reconquista, Powrót do miłości, Η επανασύνδεση, Преоткриване
Director
Jonás Trueba
Cast
Francesco Carril
Itsaso Arana
Aura Garrido
Candela Recio
Pablo Hoyos
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
