Another World 18+
After death, before reincarnation, the souls of the deceased transit through a fantastical realm known as, Another World. Gudo is a spirit that helps to guide these transient souls to their reincarnation. While guiding a young girl named Yuri, he learns that humans have emotions that he does not understand. Tasked by Goddess Mira to help Yuri control her rage and prevent her transformation into a monster, Gudo embarks on a perilous mission.
Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $1,875,325
Production Point Five Creations, Silver Media Group
Also known as
Another World, 世外
Suet-Ying Chung
Hiu-Tung Choi
Louis Cheung
Kay Tse
Will Or
7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
