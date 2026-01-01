After death, before reincarnation, the souls of the deceased transit through a fantastical realm known as, Another World. Gudo is a spirit that helps to guide these transient souls to their reincarnation. While guiding a young girl named Yuri, he learns that humans have emotions that he does not understand. Tasked by Goddess Mira to help Yuri control her rage and prevent her transformation into a monster, Gudo embarks on a perilous mission.
CountryHong Kong
Runtime1 hour 50 minutes
Production year2025
Worldwide Gross$1,875,325
ProductionPoint Five Creations, Silver Media Group