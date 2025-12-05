Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pennu Case
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Pennu Case

Pennu Case

Pennu Case
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A group of men realize that they are all the victim of the same serial wedding scammer.
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 December 2025
Release date
5 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $19,013
Production E4 Experiments, London Talkies, VU Talkies
Also known as
Pennu Case
Director
Febin Sidharth
Cast
Abin Bino
Irshad
Renji Kankol
Akhil Rc Kavalayoor
Dhanesh Koliyat
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more