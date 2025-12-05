Menu
Films
Pennu Case
Pennu Case
Pennu Case
Synopsis
A group of men realize that they are all the victim of the same serial wedding scammer.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
5 December 2025
Release date
5 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$19,013
Production
E4 Experiments, London Talkies, VU Talkies
Director
Febin Sidharth
Cast
Abin Bino
Irshad
Renji Kankol
Akhil Rc Kavalayoor
Dhanesh Koliyat
Film rating
6.2
Rate
11
votes
6
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
