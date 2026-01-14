A young man's life turns upside down when he finds himself caught between two women, leading to an unexpected love triangle filled with emotions, misunderstandings, and tough decisions. As relationships get tangled, he must confront his feelings, face reality, and choose what truly matters, blending romance with heartfelt family drama.
CountryIndia
Runtime2 hours 40 minutes
Production year2026
World premiere14 January 2026
Release date
14 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross$85,122
ProductionAK Entertainments, Adventures International