Poster of Nari Nari Naduma Murari
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Nari Nari Naduma Murari
Synopsis

A young man's life turns upside down when he finds himself caught between two women, leading to an unexpected love triangle filled with emotions, misunderstandings, and tough decisions. As relationships get tangled, he must confront his feelings, face reality, and choose what truly matters, blending romance with heartfelt family drama.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 14 January 2026
Release date
14 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $85,122
Production AK Entertainments, Adventures International
Also known as
Nari Nari Naduma Murari
Director
Ram Abbaraju
Cast
Samyuktha Menon
Sakshi Vaidya
Sharwanand
Sree Vishnu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.2
Rate 12 votes
8.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
