Poster of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi
8.1 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Kinoafisha Films Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapathi
Synopsis

After his wine is rejected, Ram Sathyanarayana travels to Spain. He meets Manasa and gets pulled into unexpected problems. The film shows how he solves the issues between two women in his life in this family entertainer.
Country India
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $63,682
Production SLV Cinema
Also known as
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapathi, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi
Director
Thirumala Kishore
Cast
Ravi Teja
Ketika Sharma
Ashika Ranganath
Edin Rose
Dimple Hayathi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
7.8 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Stills
