Poster of Kardes Takimi 3
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Kardes Takimi 3

Kardes Takimi 3

Kardes Takimi 3
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Turkey
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $2,131,329
Production CJ ENM, TAFF Pictures
Also known as
Kardes Takimi 3, Kardeş Takımı 3
Director
Bedran Güzel
Cast
Ceyda Kasabali
Firat Albayram
Ecrin Su Çoban
Çagan Efe Ak
Berat Efe Parlar
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
