1 poster
Kardes Takimi 3
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Country
Turkey
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$2,131,329
Production
CJ ENM, TAFF Pictures
Also known as
Kardes Takimi 3, Kardeş Takımı 3
Director
Bedran Güzel
Cast
Ceyda Kasabali
Firat Albayram
Ecrin Su Çoban
Çagan Efe Ak
Berat Efe Parlar
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.1
Rate
15
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
