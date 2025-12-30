Menu
Kinoafisha Films Alien Archeology: Unsolved Mysterious and Impossible

Alien Archeology: Unsolved Mysterious and Impossible

Alien Archeology: Unsolved Mysterious and Impossible 18+
Synopsis

Across the planet, untouched sites are revealing astonishing artifacts that baffle scientists and historians alike. Evidence of advanced ancient civilizations continues to emerge, exposing vast gaps in our understanding of history, science, and the cosmos itself. As these discoveries come to light, they challenge conventional timelines forcing us to confront the unknowns about humanity's forgotten past.
Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 December 2025
World premiere 30 December 2025
Production Alchemy Werks LLC
Also known as
Alien Archeology: Unsolved Mysterious and Impossible
Director
William Kraft
Cast and Crew

