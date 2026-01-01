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6.3
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Beneath the Light
6.3
Beneath the Light
, 2024
Beneath the Light
USA / Biography, Drama, Horror / 18+
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Synopsis
A man with a haunted past takes a job repairing an abandoned lighthouse that's only reachable by boat. His feelings of isolation and uneasiness grow as he starts to see the strange apparition of a young girl that he somehow recognizes.
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Cast
Zach Tinker
John Pyper-Ferguson
Ana Nicolle Chavez
Kieran Sitawi
Vasi Buckovska
Anne McEvoy
Director
John Baumgartner
Writer
John Baumgartner
,
Cindy Davis Seng
,
Jonathan Charles
Composer
Eli Manos
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$14,943
Production
JSBfilm
Also known as
Beneath the Light
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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