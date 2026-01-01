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Poster of Beneath the Light
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Beneath the Light
6.3

Beneath the Light

, 2024
Beneath the Light
USA / Biography, Drama, Horror / 18+
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Poster of Beneath the Light
6.3
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Synopsis

A man with a haunted past takes a job repairing an abandoned lighthouse that's only reachable by boat. His feelings of isolation and uneasiness grow as he starts to see the strange apparition of a young girl that he somehow recognizes.

Cast

Zach Tinker
John Pyper-Ferguson
John Pyper-Ferguson
Ana Nicolle Chavez
Kieran Sitawi
Vasi Buckovska
Anne McEvoy
Director John Baumgartner
Writer John Baumgartner, Cindy Davis Seng, Jonathan Charles
Composer Eli Manos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $14,943
Production JSBfilm
Also known as
Beneath the Light

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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