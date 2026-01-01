Menu
Poster of Mindiyum Paranjum
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mindiyum Paranjum

Mindiyum Paranjum

Mindiyum Paranjum 18+
Synopsis

A man and woman navigate the highs and lows of a long-distance relationship.
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $11,037
Production Allens Media
Also known as
Mindiyum Paranjum
Director
Arun Bose
Cast
Unni Mukundan
Aparna Balamurali
Maala Parvathi
Jude Anthany Joseph
Prasant Murali
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.9
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
