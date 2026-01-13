Menu
Poster of Return to Office
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Return to Office

Return to Office

Return to Office 18+
Synopsis

After making the return to the office on a hybrid schedule, two coworkers known to each other only as Ms. Monday and Mr. Tuesday start sending friendly notes, sparking an office romance.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 January 2026
World premiere 13 January 2026
Production Abbott Street Films
Also known as
Return to Office, Post-it d'amore
Director
Peter Benson
Peter Benson
Cast
Janel Parrish
Janel Parrish
Scott Michael Foster
Christopher Shyer
Erik Gow
Jennifer Higgin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
