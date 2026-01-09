Menu
Poster of The Conspiracists
1 poster
The Conspiracists

The Conspiracists 18+
Synopsis

When two siblings’ dreams of building an all-inclusive conspiracy convention begin to shatter, its up to one of them to put the pieces back together while the other strives to uncover a bigger conspiracy at play.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 9 January 2026
World premiere 9 January 2026
Budget $250,000
Production Uncultured Swine, King Creative
Also known as
The Conspiracists
Director
Michael Perrie Jr.
Cast
Terrie Lynne
Michael Perrie Jr.
Christopher Murray
Carly Otte
Brian Ray
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.0
8.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Stills
