The Conspiracists
18+
Comedy
Synopsis
When two siblings’ dreams of building an all-inclusive conspiracy convention begin to shatter, its up to one of them to put the pieces back together while the other strives to uncover a bigger conspiracy at play.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
9 January 2026
World premiere
9 January 2026
Budget
$250,000
Production
Uncultured Swine, King Creative
Also known as
The Conspiracists
Director
Michael Perrie Jr.
Cast
Terrie Lynne
Michael Perrie Jr.
Christopher Murray
Carly Otte
Brian Ray
Cast and Crew
Film rating
9.0
9.0
Rate
15
votes
8.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
