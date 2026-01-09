Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sudden Light
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Sudden Light

Sudden Light

Sudden Light
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

After witnessing a sudden act of violence, Martin and Kathleen are drawn into a hidden conflict. Strangers close in and intentions blur as they navigate a night where every encounter may be a warning or a trap.
Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 9 January 2026
World premiere 9 January 2026
Budget $500,000
Production CineRidge Entertainment
Also known as
Sudden Light
Director
Gregory Hatanaka
Cast
Dawna Lee Heising
Bryan Brewer
Chris Spinelli
Lisa London
Dawna Lee Heising
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more