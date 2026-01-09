Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Sudden Light
Sudden Light
Sudden Light
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
After witnessing a sudden act of violence, Martin and Kathleen are drawn into a hidden conflict. Strangers close in and intentions blur as they navigate a night where every encounter may be a warning or a trap.
Expand
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
9 January 2026
World premiere
9 January 2026
Budget
$500,000
Production
CineRidge Entertainment
Also known as
Sudden Light
Director
Gregory Hatanaka
Cast
Dawna Lee Heising
Bryan Brewer
Chris Spinelli
Lisa London
Dawna Lee Heising
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree