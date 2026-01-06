Menu
Self-Help

Self-Help 18+
Synopsis

A young woman infiltrates a dangerous self-actualization community after her mother becomes entangled with its enigmatic leader.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 6 January 2026
World premiere 6 January 2026
Production Mainframe Pictures
Also known as
Self-Help
Director
Erik Bloomquist
Cast
Landry Bender
Landry Bender
Jake Weber
Jake Weber
Madison Lintz
Madison Lintz
Amy Hargreaves
Erik Bloomquist
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
