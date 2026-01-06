Menu
Kinoafisha Films Trapped

Trapped

Da feng sha 18+
Synopsis

In 1995, the year before the comprehensive gun ban policy was implemented, the tranquility of Mangya Town was shattered. A notorious bandit leader, who had hidden a massive treasure, broke out of prison. Forty-three ruthless outlaws gathered from all directions, joining their leader, Beishan, in blockading Mangya by force. The entire town was plunged into a desperate crisis—cut off from fuel and communication! The bandits wanted both money and lives. Gunfire erupted across Mangya as a massive sandstorm loomed on the horizon. Facing impossible odds—one gun against eighty-eight—the gang also turned on each other in a brutal "dog-eat-dog" power struggle. Surrounded by enemies, with sandstorms blotting out the sun and death hanging by a thread—how can they turn the tide?
Country China
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 6 January 2026
World premiere 6 January 2026
Worldwide Gross $33,790
Production Lian Rui (Shanghai) Pictures
Also known as
Da feng sha, Trapped, Wiatr śmierci, 大風殺, 大风杀
Director
Sagara
Qi Zhang
Cast
Bai Ke
Bai Qing Xin
Geng Le
Xiaochuan Li
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
