In 1995, the year before the comprehensive gun ban policy was implemented, the tranquility of Mangya Town was shattered. A notorious bandit leader, who had hidden a massive treasure, broke out of prison. Forty-three ruthless outlaws gathered from all directions, joining their leader, Beishan, in blockading Mangya by force. The entire town was plunged into a desperate crisis—cut off from fuel and communication! The bandits wanted both money and lives. Gunfire erupted across Mangya as a massive sandstorm loomed on the horizon. Facing impossible odds—one gun against eighty-eight—the gang also turned on each other in a brutal "dog-eat-dog" power struggle. Surrounded by enemies, with sandstorms blotting out the sun and death hanging by a thread—how can they turn the tide?