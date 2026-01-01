Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The House on Haunted Grounds
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films The House on Haunted Grounds

The House on Haunted Grounds

The House on Haunted Grounds
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

They walked into a haunted house with a history of possession and murder. The victims never came out, but the footage did.
Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 January 2026
World premiere 1 January 2026
Production DBS Films Orlando
Also known as
The House on Haunted Grounds
Director
Brendan Rudnicki
Cast
Shaelyn Clark
Dylan DeVane
Brent Downs
Stuart Maxheimer
Cashmere Moniqué
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more