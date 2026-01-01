Menu
Slash III
Synopsis

Two days after the incident of the last Ghostface massacre, Alyssa, Tatum, and Sarah venture out to find the real reason why ghost face is doing massacre as they dig up family secrets
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 January 2026
World premiere 1 January 2026
Budget $100
Production Slashing Studios
Director
Emily Robertson
Cast
Bear Bear
Gracie Willams
Mo Yellow Flower
Frokie Blue
Brownie Brown
8.2
Rate 12 votes
8.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
