Films
Slash III
Slash III
Slash III
Action
Comedy
Crime
Synopsis
Two days after the incident of the last Ghostface massacre, Alyssa, Tatum, and Sarah venture out to find the real reason why ghost face is doing massacre as they dig up family secrets
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
1 January 2026
World premiere
1 January 2026
Budget
$100
Production
Slashing Studios
Also known as
Slash III
Director
Emily Robertson
Cast
Bear Bear
Gracie Willams
Mo Yellow Flower
Frokie Blue
Brownie Brown
Film rating
8.2
12
votes
8.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
