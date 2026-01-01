Menu
Synopsis

This film explores love's many forms-from love at first sight, to heartbreak, to fierce protection. It reveals love's power and the lengths we go to hold or fight for it.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 January 2026
World premiere 1 January 2026
Budget $27,000
Production JCI Legacy
Also known as
Melodies
Director
'Harris Sharea 'Lady
Cast
'Harris Sharea 'Lady
Skip Bassey
Montega Da Mobsta
Charles Darden
Jerry Green
