Drama
Synopsis
This film explores love's many forms-from love at first sight, to heartbreak, to fierce protection. It reveals love's power and the lengths we go to hold or fight for it.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
1 January 2026
World premiere
1 January 2026
Budget
$27,000
Production
JCI Legacy
Also known as
Melodies
Director
'Harris Sharea 'Lady
Cast
'Harris Sharea 'Lady
Skip Bassey
Montega Da Mobsta
Charles Darden
Jerry Green
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
