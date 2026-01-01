Menu
Swipe Right

Swipe Right
Jordan, a single socially awkward guy, reluctantly signs up for a dating website after encouragement from his friend, Daquan. His first few dates are disastrous but he eventually meets Raven, his dream girl or so he thought.
Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 1 January 2026
World premiere 1 January 2026
Budget $30,000
Production Born Perfect Films
Director
A Deshon Parks
Cast
Devin Banks
Don McCaskill
Martina Motley
Quentine Sharpe
Ri von D
