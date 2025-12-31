Menu
Kinoafisha Films Cart Pushers

Cart Pushers 18+
Synopsis

Raymond, a maladjusted cart pusher at a dying suburban grocery store, falls into a brief yet confusing romance with a dubious cashier.
Country USA
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 31 December 2025
World premiere 31 December 2025
Director
Vincent D'Alessandro
Cast
Will Ehren
Madalynn Mathews
Bill Mellen
Pixie Esmonde
Abigail Weinick
0.0
