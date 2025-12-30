Menu
Poster of The Rehearsal Suite
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Rehearsal Suite

The Rehearsal Suite

The Rehearsal Suite 18+
Synopsis

A behind-the-scenes look at the soul of a rising artist. This music documentary captures the artistry of Aquil Dawud as he shapes his own voice within a legacy of Neo Soul.
Country USA
Runtime 48 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 December 2025
World premiere 30 December 2025
Also known as
The Rehearsal Suite
Director
Stacie Frazier
Cast and Crew

