Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Howler
Howler
Howler
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Howler is the story of a poet named Leni, who is on the eve of receiving a major award. Her son and publisher have arranged a party for her. While out on a walk in the woods, Leni receives an apocalyptic vision. She's convinced he...
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
30 December 2025
World premiere
30 December 2025
Production
Tropic Pictures
Also known as
Howler
Director
Richard Bailey
Cast
Van Quattro
Rhonda Boutte
Jenny Ledel
Christie Vela
John Flores
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree