Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Howler
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Howler

Howler

Howler 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Howler is the story of a poet named Leni, who is on the eve of receiving a major award. Her son and publisher have arranged a party for her. While out on a walk in the woods, Leni receives an apocalyptic vision. She's convinced he...
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 December 2025
World premiere 30 December 2025
Production Tropic Pictures
Also known as
Howler
Director
Richard Bailey
Cast
Van Quattro
Rhonda Boutte
Jenny Ledel
Christie Vela
John Flores
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more