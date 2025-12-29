Revisits the 2010 death of Anastasio Hernández-Rojas, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who died while in custody at the border. When eye-witness video emerges, it sparks a far-reaching investigation from a border checkpoint to D.C.
CountryUSA
Production year2025
Online premiere29 December 2025
World premiere29 December 2025
ProductionCrazyrose, Film 45, HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
Critical Incident: Death at the Border, Incidente crítico: muerte en la frontera, Incydent krytyczny: Śmierć na granicy