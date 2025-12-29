Menu
Critical Incident

Critical Incident 18+
Synopsis

Revisits the 2010 death of Anastasio Hernández-Rojas, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who died while in custody at the border. When eye-witness video emerges, it sparks a far-reaching investigation from a border checkpoint to D.C.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 29 December 2025
World premiere 29 December 2025
Production Crazyrose, Film 45, HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
Critical Incident: Death at the Border, Incidente crítico: muerte en la frontera, Incydent krytyczny: Śmierć na granicy
Director
Rick Rowley
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
