Poster of A Blood Moon Rising
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Blood Moon Rising

A Blood Moon Rising

A Blood Moon Rising 18+
Synopsis

A young alchemist struggles to resurrect the old west town of Celeb's Folly but in doing so, finds his family now in jeopardy. As tensions build, the Blood Moon Rises, accompanied by the howling of wolves and the promise of bloodshed.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 26 December 2025
World premiere 26 December 2025
Production Jefybal Productions, Krusade Motion Pictures
Also known as
A Blood Moon Rising, Blood Moon Rising
Director
Justin W. Smith
Cast
Brinke Stevens
Krystal Shay
Justin W. Smith
Bunny Stewart
John Potash
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 11 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
