Ayran Papers
Aryan Papers
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Stuttgart, 1942: Nazis have cleared Jewish communities from towns and Villages. Two German-born Jewish children flee Nazis who have killed their family, escorted by Gisella, part of the Lebensborn, an SS Master Race program.
Expand
Country
Great Britain
Production year
2026
Online premiere
26 December 2025
World premiere
26 December 2025
Production
Empire Productions, Miracle Media
Also known as
Ayran Papers
Director
Danny Patrick
Cast
Leona Clarke
Alex Reece
Steve North
Lauren Staerck
Christopher Wilson
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
13
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
