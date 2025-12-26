Menu
Ayran Papers
1 poster
Ayran Papers

Ayran Papers

Aryan Papers
Synopsis

Stuttgart, 1942: Nazis have cleared Jewish communities from towns and Villages. Two German-born Jewish children flee Nazis who have killed their family, escorted by Gisella, part of the Lebensborn, an SS Master Race program.
Country Great Britain
Production year 2026
Online premiere 26 December 2025
World premiere 26 December 2025
Production Empire Productions, Miracle Media
Also known as
Ayran Papers
Director
Danny Patrick
Cast
Leona Clarke
Alex Reece
Steve North
Lauren Staerck
Christopher Wilson
Film rating

7.4
13 votes
6.8 IMDb
