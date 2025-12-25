Menu
12 Deaths of Christmas: Ballad of the Bratva

Synopsis

When a mysterious leak exposes the deadly Christmas-season hits of twelve Bratva assassins, paranoia erupts inside the organization as one of their own secretly feeds information to a relentless reporter.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 25 December 2025
World premiere 25 December 2025
Budget $150,000
Production Able Ideaz, Live Scale
Director
Denver Rochon
Jonathan Workman
Cast
Ali Amine
Adeyinka Ayeni
Trevon Bell
Jeff Brown
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
