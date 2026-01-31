Menu
Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 Love
Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 Love
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
A star chef heads to Ireland for a major culinary event with her new love, only to find her much-younger ex there too. As they work side by side with their current partners, old feelings resurface, challenging their hearts and careers.
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
31 January 2026
World premiere
31 January 2026
Production
Motion Entertainment, Undaunted Content
Also known as
Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 Love
Director
Roger M. Bobb
Cast
Garcelle Beauvais
Lela Rochon
Boris Kodjoe
Vaughn W. Hebron
Mara Huf
Film rating
8.2
15
votes
7.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
