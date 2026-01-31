Menu
Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 Love

Synopsis

A star chef heads to Ireland for a major culinary event with her new love, only to find her much-younger ex there too. As they work side by side with their current partners, old feelings resurface, challenging their hearts and careers.
Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 31 January 2026
World premiere 31 January 2026
Production Motion Entertainment, Undaunted Content
Director
Roger M. Bobb
Cast
Garcelle Beauvais
Lela Rochon
Boris Kodjoe
Vaughn W. Hebron
Mara Huf
Film rating

8.2
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
