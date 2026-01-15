Menu
How to Lose a Popularity Contest
Synopsis

A rebellious student and a perfectionist overachiever form an unlikely alliance in their race for student body president, discovering unexpected feelings along the way.
Country Canada
Production year 2026
Online premiere 15 January 2026
World premiere 15 January 2026
Production Great Pacific Media
Also known as
How to Lose a Popularity Contest
Director
Stephen Campanelli
Cast
Sara Waisglass
Graham Verchere
Kyra Leroux
Aiden Howard
Jana Morrison
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Stills
