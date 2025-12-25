Menu
Synopsis

A captivating new project by Suraj Production and the Magical Composer’s Debut film, #45Themovie is set to redefine the cinema-watching experience with its unique narrative and compelling performances.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 December 2025
Release date
25 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $9,384
Production Asoo VFX, Marz VFX, Pinaka Studios
Also known as
45
Director
Arjun Janya
Cast
Shivarajkumar
Upendra
Raj B. Shetty
Kaustuba Mani
Jagapathi Babu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
