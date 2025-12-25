Menu
45
Films
45
45
45
18+
Action
Synopsis
A captivating new project by Suraj Production and the Magical Composer's Debut film, #45Themovie is set to redefine the cinema-watching experience with its unique narrative and compelling performances.
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 24 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
25 December 2025
Release date
25 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$9,384
Production
Asoo VFX, Marz VFX, Pinaka Studios
Also known as
45
Director
Arjun Janya
Cast
Shivarajkumar
Upendra
Raj B. Shetty
Kaustuba Mani
Jagapathi Babu
Film rating
7.4
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
