The Tale of Silyan

Synopsis

Inspired by the folktale of the boy Siljan, who, after a quarrel with his father, turns into a stork and leaves home, the film is a story about the relationship between a farmer and a white stork.
Country North Macedonia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 9 January 2026
World premiere 9 January 2026
Worldwide Gross $30,296
Production The Corner Shop, Concordia Studio, Ciconia Film
Also known as
The Tale of Silyan, Berättelsen om Silyan, El cuento de Silyan, O Conto de Silyan, Opowieść o Siljanie, Prikaznata za Silyan, Sagnet om Sliyan
Director
Tamara Kotevska
Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
