Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
The Tale of Silyan
The Tale of Silyan
The Tale of Silyan
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Inspired by the folktale of the boy Siljan, who, after a quarrel with his father, turns into a stork and leaves home, the film is a story about the relationship between a farmer and a white stork.
Expand
Country
North Macedonia / USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
9 January 2026
World premiere
9 January 2026
Worldwide Gross
$30,296
Production
The Corner Shop, Concordia Studio, Ciconia Film
Also known as
The Tale of Silyan, Berättelsen om Silyan, El cuento de Silyan, O Conto de Silyan, Opowieść o Siljanie, Prikaznata za Silyan, Sagnet om Sliyan
Director
Tamara Kotevska
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
11
votes
7.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree