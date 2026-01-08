Menu
Poster of Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life
1 poster
Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life

Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life

Dateless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life 18+
Synopsis

The start of a new school year brings unexpected challenges for siblings Miles and Haley Miller as they navigate dramatic changes in their lives. Their newly separated mother Noelle works tirelessly to provide for her family while adjusting to their new reality. In an effort to bond with her brother, Haley coaches Miles through his romantic pursuits, only for him to face public humiliation. As sibling tensions rise, Noelle begins to notice troubling changes in her son – anger, isolation, and hostility toward her, Haley and friends at school. After yet another crushing rejection, Miles spirals into the toxic world of incels–a dark and shadowy online underworld that fuels his growing resentment. As he slips further into darkness, Noelle and Haley race against time to save him, desperate to reach him before he’s consumed completely.
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 8 January 2026
World premiere 8 January 2026
Budget 2,091,650 CAD
Production MarVista Entertainment, Neshama Entertainment
Also known as
Director
Stefan Brogren
Cast
Jodie Sweetin
Alexander Elliot
Kolton Stewart
Stefan Brogren
James Gallanders
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
