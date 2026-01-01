Menu
The Freshly Cut Grass
The Freshly Cut Grass
El aroma del pasto recién cortado
18+
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Pablo, professor at the University of Buenos Aires, has an affair with Luciana, one of his students. Natalia, another professor at the University of Buenos Aires starts an affair with her student Gonzalo. Two stories, as two sides of the same coin.
The Freshly Cut Grass
trailer
trailer
Country
Germany / Argentina / Mexico / Uruguay
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
1 January 2026
World premiere
1 January 2026
Production
Barraca Prods., Dopamine, Infinity Hill
Also known as
El aroma del pasto recién cortado, The Freshly Cut Grass, O Aroma do Pasto Recém Cortado, Taze Kesilmiş Çim
Director
Celina Murga
Cast
Romina Bentancur
Marina de Tavira
Joaquín Furriel
Luciana Grasso
Christian Font
Film rating
6.1
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
The Freshly Cut Grass
Trailer
0
0
Stills
