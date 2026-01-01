Menu
The Freshly Cut Grass

El aroma del pasto recién cortado 18+
Synopsis

Pablo, professor at the University of Buenos Aires, has an affair with Luciana, one of his students. Natalia, another professor at the University of Buenos Aires starts an affair with her student Gonzalo. Two stories, as two sides of the same coin.
Country Germany / Argentina / Mexico / Uruguay
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 January 2026
World premiere 1 January 2026
Production Barraca Prods., Dopamine, Infinity Hill
Also known as
El aroma del pasto recién cortado, The Freshly Cut Grass, O Aroma do Pasto Recém Cortado, Taze Kesilmiş Çim
Director
Celina Murga
Cast
Romina Bentancur
Romina Bentancur
Marina de Tavira
Marina de Tavira
Joaquín Furriel
Joaquín Furriel
Luciana Grasso
Christian Font
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
