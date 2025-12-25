Menu
Poster of Tala2ni
1 poster
Tala2ni

Tallaani 18+
Synopsis

The relationship between a couple ends in divorce, but a financial crisis forces the husband to seek his ex-wife's help, leading them on a journey full of challenges and humorous situations, where they rediscover their true feelings.
Country Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 December 2025
Release date
25 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $647,097
Production Film Square, New Century Production
Also known as
Tallaani, Benden Boşan, Divorce Me, Tala2ni
Director
Khaled Marei
Cast
Dina El Sherbiny
Yasser El Tobgy
Mahmoud Hafez
Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz
Alaa Morsy
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
