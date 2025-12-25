Menu
Tala2ni
Tala2ni
Tallaani
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
The relationship between a couple ends in divorce, but a financial crisis forces the husband to seek his ex-wife's help, leading them on a journey full of challenges and humorous situations, where they rediscover their true feelings.
Expand
Country
Egypt
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
25 December 2025
Release date
25 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$647,097
Production
Film Square, New Century Production
Also known as
Tallaani, Benden Boşan, Divorce Me, Tala2ni
Director
Khaled Marei
Cast
Dina El Sherbiny
Yasser El Tobgy
Mahmoud Hafez
Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz
Alaa Morsy
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.6
Rate
12
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
