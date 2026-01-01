Menu
About the Dragon on the Balcony, About the Guys and the Scooter

Pro drakona na balkone, pro rebyat i samokat 18+
Synopsis

About the amazing adventures of schoolchildren Misha and Lida, her little brother Zhenya, and the pensioner Sergey Vasilyevich, caused by the mini-crocodile Dragon, the favorite of the writer-traveler Mamontov.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 1977
Production Belarusfilm
Director
Gennadiy Kharlan
Cast
Anatoliy Adoskin
Sergey Martinson
Irina Murzayeva
Aleksandra Zimina
Gennady Ovsyannikov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
