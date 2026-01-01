KinoafishaFilmsAbout the Dragon on the Balcony, About the Guys and the Scooter
About the Dragon on the Balcony, About the Guys and the Scooter
Pro drakona na balkone, pro rebyat i samokat18+
Synopsis
About the amazing adventures of schoolchildren Misha and Lida, her little brother Zhenya, and the pensioner Sergey Vasilyevich, caused by the mini-crocodile Dragon, the favorite of the writer-traveler Mamontov.
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 2 minutes
Production year1977
ProductionBelarusfilm
Also known as
