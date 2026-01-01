Menu
A story about two homeless teenagers who have a dream - to visit a beautiful White Lake.
Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1992
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Beloe ozero, Белое озеро
Director
Leonid Martynyuk
Cast
Pyotr Yurchenkov
Yevgeny Nikitin
Anatoliy Kotenyov
Mariya Lipkina
Lidiya Mordachyova
6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
