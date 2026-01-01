Menu
Poster of .45
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films .45

.45

.45 18+
Synopsis

Kate and her brutish boyfriend Big Al sell handguns on the streets of New York. She's smart, stylish, and self-confident, but all that leaves her when Al, in a jealous and self-indulgent rage, beats her. Three friends encourage her recovery: Vic, a woman who would like to be Kate's lover; Reilly, who runs with Al but also is attracted to Kate and repulsed by Al's violence; and, Liz, the counselor assigned to Kate from a battered-women's program. Vic and Reilly talk about killing Al, Liz gives pep talks; Kate remains frightened. Will Al's menace and Kate's dependency hold sway?

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2006
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $171,339
Production Media Talent Group, Möbius Entertainment
Also known as
.45, Calibre 45, 0.45, .45 - A bosszú íze, .45 - A Vitória é a Vingança, .45: La victoria es su esperanza, 45 калібр, Calibre. 45, Epikindyni omorfia, Kaliber 45, Επικίνδυνη ομορφιά, Калибр .45, Калибър 45, ポイント45
Director
Gary Lennon
Cast
Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich
Angus Macfadyen
Angus Macfadyen
Stephen Dorff
Stephen Dorff
Aisha Tyler
Aisha Tyler
Sarah Strange
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Quotes
Vic To me, sex with men is like snow. You never know how many inches you're gonna get or how long it's gonna last.
