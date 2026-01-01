A local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool is targeted by a charming serial killer. When a fateful romantic getaway between the two becomes a tense game of cat and mouse, both must confront the madness within him.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 31 minutes
Production year2022
ProductionBarBHouse, Genco Pictures, HorrorHound Films
Also known as
A Wounded Fawn, Im Kopf des Killers - A Wounded Fawn, Les Furies, Na Mente de um Assassino em Série, Untitled Project, Yaralı Geyik, Ένα πληγωμένο ελαφάκι, Раненый оленёнок