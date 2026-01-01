Menu
Poster of A Wounded Fawn
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Wounded Fawn

A Wounded Fawn

A Wounded Fawn 18+
Synopsis

A local museum curator who is dipping her toe back into the dating pool is targeted by a charming serial killer. When a fateful romantic getaway between the two becomes a tense game of cat and mouse, both must confront the madness within him.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2022
Production BarBHouse, Genco Pictures, HorrorHound Films
Also known as
A Wounded Fawn, Im Kopf des Killers - A Wounded Fawn, Les Furies, Na Mente de um Assassino em Série, Untitled Project, Yaralı Geyik, Ένα πληγωμένο ελαφάκι, Раненый оленёнок
Director
Travis Stevens
Travis Stevens
Cast
Sarah Lind
Josh Ruben
Josh Ruben
Malin Barr
Katie Kuang
Laksmi Priyah Hedemark
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Quotes
Meredith Tanning Wow. This is...
Bruce Ernst I said it was remote. Don't worry.
Meredith Tanning I'm not worried. It's just...
Bruce Ernst What?
Meredith Tanning It's dark as hell.
Bruce Ernst Well, yeah. That's just the woods.
Meredith Tanning Yeah. No kidding.
Stills
