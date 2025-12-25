Menu
Kinoafisha Films Stazhyor po-russki

Stazhyor po-russki

18+
Going 4
Not going 1
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 25 December 2025
World premiere 25 December 2025
Release date
4 February 2026 Russia Premier
Production A-Z Production
Also known as
Stazhyor po-russki, Просто живи, Стажёр по-русски
Director
Alexandra Hobbs
Cast
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Ravshana Kurkova
Ravshana Kurkova
Arseny Popov
Arseny Popov
Marina Kaletskaya
Marina Kaletskaya
Alina Alekseeva
Alina Alekseeva
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Stills
