Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Stazhyor po-russki
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Family
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 56 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
25 December 2025
World premiere
25 December 2025
Release date
4 February 2026
Russia
Premier
Production
A-Z Production
Also known as
Stazhyor po-russki, Просто живи, Стажёр по-русски
Director
Alexandra Hobbs
Cast
Sergey Shakurov
Ravshana Kurkova
Arseny Popov
Marina Kaletskaya
Alina Alekseeva
Film rating
7.3
Rate
12
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
