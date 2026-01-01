Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Na zheleznoy doroge
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Na zheleznoy doroge

Na zheleznoy doroge

Na zheleznoy doroge 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 1989
Production Belarusfilm, Yuri Tarich Studio
Also known as
Na zheleznoy doroge, На железной дороге
Cast
Anna Samokhina
Anna Samokhina
Vadim Aleksandrov
Aleksandr Tkachyonok
Larisa Panchenko
Vladimir Shelestov
Olha Lysenko
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more