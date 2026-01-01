Menu
1 poster
July Rising
July Rising
18+
Drama
Synopsis
When sixteen-year old Andy inherits her grandfather's orchard and becomes the ward of her aunt from the city, she must navigate the path to her future from a small town where choice and agency have never been options for young women.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2019
Production
Green Speaker Media
Also known as
July Rising, O Amadurecer de Andy
Director
Chauncey Crail
Cast
Alexa Yeames
Michael Vincent Berry
Johanna Putnam
Devin Ashley Whitten
Rebecca Dines
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.8
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
