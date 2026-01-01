Menu
Synopsis

When sixteen-year old Andy inherits her grandfather's orchard and becomes the ward of her aunt from the city, she must navigate the path to her future from a small town where choice and agency have never been options for young women.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2019
Production Green Speaker Media
Also known as
July Rising, O Amadurecer de Andy
Director
Chauncey Crail
Cast
Alexa Yeames
Michael Vincent Berry
Johanna Putnam
Devin Ashley Whitten
Rebecca Dines
5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
