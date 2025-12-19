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Poster of Formosa Betrayed
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Formosa Betrayed
6.1

Formosa Betrayed

, 2009
Formosa Betrayed
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Formosa Betrayed
6.1

Synopsis

In the early 1980s, an FBI Agent is assigned to investigate the murder of a respected professor. Through his investigation, he unearths a spider web of international secrets that has been thriving within college campuses across America for decades. His investigation takes him across the Pacific to the island nation of Taiwan, where with the help of the outspoken widow and an unlikely spy, he learns that the Professor's killing was not a random act, but a desperate move by a scandalous government intent on keeping its nefarious activities under wraps. Our detective soon finds himself on a collision course against the U.S. State Department, the Chinese Mafia, and the Nationalist Chinese Government - in a land where the truth is not what it seems and the only people he can trust, cannot be trusted at all. Inspired by actual events.

Cast

James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek
Jake Kelly
Wendy Crewson
Wendy Crewson
Susan Kane
John Heard
John Heard
Tom Braxton
Tzi Ma
Tzi Ma
Kuo
Leslie Hope
Leslie Hope
Lisa Gilbert
Kenneth Tsang
General Tse
Chelcie Ross
Daltry
Nirut Sirichanya
Sahajak Boonthanakit
Sahajak Boonthanakit
Charlie Ruedpokanon
Will Tiao
Ming
Mintita Wattanakul
Maysing
Director Adam Kane
Writer Charlie Stratton, Yann Samuell, Will Tiao, Katie Swain
Composer Jeff Danna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2009
Worldwide Gross $326,034
Production Formosa Films, Living Films
Also known as
Formosa Betrayed, Az elárult sziget, Morte Por Um Ideal, Petoksen valtakunta, Taiwani saladus, Uppdrag makt, Zdrada Formozy, Предательство Формозы, 被出卖的福尔摩沙, Formosa Traída, 柀出賣的台灣

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025

Quotes

Professor Henry Wen We know there are agents sent by the Chiang government on every major university in the United States. I, too, am being watched.
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