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Poster of Accept a Telegram for Credit
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Accept a Telegram for Credit
6.8

Accept a Telegram for Credit

, 1979
Primite telegrammu v dolg
USSR / Adventure, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Accept a Telegram for Credit
6.8

Synopsis

A young boy is trying to arrange money in order to build aircraft.

Cast

Tatyana Pelttser
Tatyana Pelttser
Pivashikha
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
maty Sashenyki
Anastasiya Voznesenskaya
Anastasiya Voznesenskaya
maty Sani
Mariya Barabanova
Zhenshchina so shkafom
Andrey Myagkov
Andrey Myagkov
Valerian Linyov - otets Sani
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Georg - otets Sashenyki
Oleg Anofriev
Oleg Anofriev
Uchastkovych militsioner
Anatoly Rudakov
Anatoly Rudakov
Nikolay - sosed Linyovykh
Yana Poplavskaya
Yana Poplavskaya
Sashenyka
Vladimir Shelestov
Fyodor Odinokov
Valentina Ananina
Valentina Ananina
Director Leonid Nechaev
Writer Anatoliy Usov
Composer Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1979
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Primite telegrammu v dolg, Примите телеграмму в долг, Ottakaa sähke velaksi, Telegram za zaliczeniem

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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