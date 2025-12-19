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6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Accept a Telegram for Credit
6.8
Accept a Telegram for Credit
, 1979
Primite telegrammu v dolg
USSR / Adventure, Drama, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Synopsis
A young boy is trying to arrange money in order to build aircraft.
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Cast
Tatyana Pelttser
Pivashikha
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
maty Sashenyki
Anastasiya Voznesenskaya
maty Sani
Mariya Barabanova
Zhenshchina so shkafom
Andrey Myagkov
Valerian Linyov - otets Sani
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Georg - otets Sashenyki
Oleg Anofriev
Uchastkovych militsioner
Anatoly Rudakov
Nikolay - sosed Linyovykh
Yana Poplavskaya
Sashenyka
Vladimir Shelestov
Fyodor Odinokov
Valentina Ananina
Director
Leonid Nechaev
Writer
Anatoliy Usov
Composer
Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
1979
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Primite telegrammu v dolg, Примите телеграмму в долг, Ottakaa sähke velaksi, Telegram za zaliczeniem
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes
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