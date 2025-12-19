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Poster of Big Brown Eyes
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Big Brown Eyes
6.5

Big Brown Eyes

, 1936
Big Brown Eyes
USA / Comedy, Crime, Detective / 18+
Poster of Big Brown Eyes
6.5

Synopsis

Sassy manicurist Eve Fallon is recruited as an even more brassy reporter and she helps police detective boyfriend Danny Barr break a jewel theft ring and solve the murder of a baby.

Cast

Cary Grant
Cary Grant
Danny Barr
Joan Bennett
Eve Fallon
Walter Pidgeon
Richard Morey
Lloyd Nolan
Russ Cortig
Alan Baxter
Cary Butler
Isabel Jewell
Bessie Blair
Douglas Fowley
Benny Battle
Edwin Maxwell
Don Brodie
Helen Gurley Brown
Jinx Falkenburg
Sam Flint
Director Raoul Walsh
Writer Raoul Walsh, Bert Hanlon, James Edward Grant
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 3 April 1936
Release date
17 July 1936 France
3 April 1936 USA
Production Walter Wanger Productions, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Big Brown Eyes, Aquellos ojos morenos, Aqueles Olhos Negros, Duże brązowe oczy, Empreintes digitales, Fröken detektiv, Grandi occhi scuri, Große braune Augen, Occhioni scuri, Olhos Castanhos, Sus grandes ojos marrones, Большие карие глаза, アメリカの恐怖

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 December 2025

Quotes

Richard Morey Cortig, if you bought a gift for a girl and she refused to accept it, what would you do?
Russ Cortig [with a slow smile] I'd give it to my wife.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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