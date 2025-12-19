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Big Brown Eyes
6.5
Big Brown Eyes
, 1936
Big Brown Eyes
USA / Comedy, Crime, Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Quotes
6.5
Synopsis
Sassy manicurist Eve Fallon is recruited as an even more brassy reporter and she helps police detective boyfriend Danny Barr break a jewel theft ring and solve the murder of a baby.
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Cast
Cary Grant
Danny Barr
Joan Bennett
Eve Fallon
Walter Pidgeon
Richard Morey
Lloyd Nolan
Russ Cortig
Alan Baxter
Cary Butler
Isabel Jewell
Bessie Blair
Douglas Fowley
Benny Battle
Edwin Maxwell
Don Brodie
Helen Gurley Brown
Jinx Falkenburg
Sam Flint
Director
Raoul Walsh
Writer
Raoul Walsh
,
Bert Hanlon
,
James Edward Grant
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
1936
World premiere
3 April 1936
Release date
17 July 1936
France
3 April 1936
USA
Production
Walter Wanger Productions, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Big Brown Eyes, Aquellos ojos morenos, Aqueles Olhos Negros, Duże brązowe oczy, Empreintes digitales, Fröken detektiv, Grandi occhi scuri, Große braune Augen, Occhioni scuri, Olhos Castanhos, Sus grandes ojos marrones, Большие карие глаза, アメリカの恐怖
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 19 December 2025
Stills
Quotes
Richard Morey
Cortig, if you bought a gift for a girl and she refused to accept it, what would you do?
Russ Cortig
[with a slow smile] I'd give it to my wife.
Showtimes
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