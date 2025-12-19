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Poster of Ubit litsedeya
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Ubit litsedeya
5.2

Ubit litsedeya

, 1998
Ubit litsedeya
Belarus / Action / 18+
Poster of Ubit litsedeya
5.2

Cast

Oleg Fomin
Oleg Fomin
Pyotr «Litsedey» Nechayev
Irina Rozanova
Irina Rozanova
Irina Leonidova
Gennadiy Davydko
Nemchenya
Viktor Proskurin
Viktor Proskurin
Grisha Popov
Tatyana Bovkalova
Lena
Igor Zabara
Dlinnyy
Andrei Bubashkin
Semyon
Vitaly Bykov
Kislyuk
Nikolay Kirichenko
Stozhich
Vladimir Zolotukhin
Forensic Scientist
Director Olga Perunovskaya
Writer Olga Perunovskaya
Composer Alexey Yerenkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1998
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Ubit litsedeya, Убить лицедея

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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