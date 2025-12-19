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5.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Ubit litsedeya
5.2
Ubit litsedeya
, 1998
Ubit litsedeya
Belarus / Action / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.2
Cast
Oleg Fomin
Pyotr «Litsedey» Nechayev
Irina Rozanova
Irina Leonidova
Gennadiy Davydko
Nemchenya
Viktor Proskurin
Grisha Popov
Tatyana Bovkalova
Lena
Igor Zabara
Dlinnyy
Andrei Bubashkin
Semyon
Vitaly Bykov
Kislyuk
Nikolay Kirichenko
Stozhich
Vladimir Zolotukhin
Forensic Scientist
Director
Olga Perunovskaya
Writer
Olga Perunovskaya
Composer
Alexey Yerenkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belarus
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
1998
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Ubit litsedeya, Убить лицедея
More
Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes
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