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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Beethoven Concerto
6.1
Beethoven Concerto
, 1937
Kontsert Bethovena
USSR / Children's / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Synopsis
Two young boys are learning to play violin and getting ready to participate in a great music competition.
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Cast
Vladimir Gardin
Prof. Malevich
Aleksandr Larikov
Mashinist Korsak
Aleksandr Melnikov
Provodnik [railway conductor]
Lyudmila Shabalina
Zhenya
Mark Taimanov
Yanka
Borya Vasilev
Vladek
Miron Polyakin
Solo na skripke [violin solo]
Karl Eliasberg
Dirizher [orchestra conductor]
Elena Volyntseva
Usherette
Director
Mikhail Gavronsky
Writer
Boris Starshov
Composer
Isaak Dunaevskiy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 7 minutes
Production year
1937
Production
Belgoskino, Soyuzkino
Also known as
Kontsert Bethovena, Beethoven Concerto, En Dreng med stort Orkester, Kontsert Betkhovena, Muzsikál az ifjúság, Soittavia vekkuleita, Концерт Бетховена
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes
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