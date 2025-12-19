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Poster of Beethoven Concerto
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Beethoven Concerto
6.1

Beethoven Concerto

, 1937
Kontsert Bethovena
USSR / Children's / 18+
Poster of Beethoven Concerto
6.1

Synopsis

Two young boys are learning to play violin and getting ready to participate in a great music competition.

Cast

Vladimir Gardin
Prof. Malevich
Aleksandr Larikov
Mashinist Korsak
Aleksandr Melnikov
Aleksandr Melnikov
Provodnik [railway conductor]
Lyudmila Shabalina
Zhenya
Mark Taimanov
Yanka
Borya Vasilev
Vladek
Miron Polyakin
Solo na skripke [violin solo]
Karl Eliasberg
Dirizher [orchestra conductor]
Elena Volyntseva
Usherette
Director Mikhail Gavronsky
Writer Boris Starshov
Composer Isaak Dunaevskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 1937
Production Belgoskino, Soyuzkino
Also known as
Kontsert Bethovena, Beethoven Concerto, En Dreng med stort Orkester, Kontsert Betkhovena, Muzsikál az ifjúság, Soittavia vekkuleita, Концерт Бетховена

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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