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Poster of You Should Value Love
6.5
Kinoafisha Films You Should Value Love
6.5

You Should Value Love

, 1960
Lyubovyu nado dorozhit
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of You Should Value Love
6.5

Cast

Nina Ivanova
Katya Doroshevich
Eduard Bredun
Stepan
Muza Krepkogorskaya
Polina Savchuk
Inga Budkevich
Zina
Anatoliy Adoskin
Anatoliy Adoskin
Kostya
Tatyana Alekseeva
Antonina Vasilyevna
Konstantin Sorokin
Konstantin Sorokin
Platon Petushkov
Fyodar Shmakaw
Anton Ivanovich
Georgi Yumatov
Georgi Yumatov
Aleksey Baranovskiy
Aleksey Baranovskiy
Zinaida Asmolova
Tamara Petushkova
Pavel Molchanov
Kazimir Petrovich
Director Sergei Sploshnov
Writer Sergei Sploshnov, Mikhail Berezko
Composer Yuri Belzatsky, Yuri Semenyako
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1960
Also known as
Lyubovyu nado dorozhit, You Should Value Love, Liebe soll man schätzen, Miłość należy cenić, Любовью надо дорожить

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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