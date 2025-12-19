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6.5
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You Should Value Love
6.5
You Should Value Love
, 1960
Lyubovyu nado dorozhit
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Cast
Nina Ivanova
Katya Doroshevich
Eduard Bredun
Stepan
Muza Krepkogorskaya
Polina Savchuk
Inga Budkevich
Zina
Anatoliy Adoskin
Kostya
Tatyana Alekseeva
Antonina Vasilyevna
Konstantin Sorokin
Platon Petushkov
Fyodar Shmakaw
Anton Ivanovich
Georgi Yumatov
Aleksey Baranovskiy
Zinaida Asmolova
Tamara Petushkova
Pavel Molchanov
Kazimir Petrovich
Director
Sergei Sploshnov
Writer
Sergei Sploshnov
,
Mikhail Berezko
Composer
Yuri Belzatsky
,
Yuri Semenyako
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1960
Also known as
Lyubovyu nado dorozhit, You Should Value Love, Liebe soll man schätzen, Miłość należy cenić, Любовью надо дорожить
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Stills
Showtimes
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